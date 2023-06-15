CARLSBAD, Calif. — The popular Highway 101 in Carlsbad could soon see major changes as the city moves forward with possible plans to reduce lanes and install roundabouts.

The City of Carlsbad wants drivers to slow down and it is concerned about the possibility of Highway 101 ending up in the ocean.

“You can definitely see so much of the cliff erosion that’s here that we basically had to block it off to maintain that,” said City of Carlsbad Community Relations Manager Nikki Matosian.

Crumbling cliffs and high speeds are prompting the City of Carlsbad to plan changes to the busy Carlsbad Boulevard.

“We’re basically studying and showing how we can move our roadway away from hazards from cliff erosions, sea level rise,” Matosian said.

The city is looking to reduce lanes down to two and put in roundabouts from Manzano Drive to Island Way. Some say that may make traffic worse especially during the busy summer season.

“There’s some reasoning behind that, but it’s also very busy, you know tourism, so you get a lot of times where it’s just really, really slow so I don’t know what the happy medium is,” pedestrian Michael Kominsky said.

The city says roundabouts can slow the high speeds on Carlsbad Boulevard and reduce traffic accidents. A biker was killed in a crash near Palomar Airport road just ten months ago.

“I think that’s a great idea that would reduce the speed of the traffic,” driver Amand Srivasta said. “Right now, there’s too much traffic going at very high speeds. There’s bicyclists also sharing the lanes.“

In a 2017 assessment of sea level rise vulnerability, researchers found South Carlsbad Boulevard as high risk.

“I think that’s why it’s so important to start planning now for the future to make sure that we have a roadway to enjoy for years and decades to come,” Matosian said.

Two city commissions already voted in favor of the plan. It will now go before the city council for a vote on June 20, but is expected to take years before construction begins.