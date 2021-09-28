1 arrested after car rolls over in four-vehicle crash

BONITA, Calif. — One person was arrested early Tuesday after a crash involving four vehicles in Bonita.

The collision happened on westbound state Route 54 at around 1 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

California Highway Patrol says a woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The highway was shut down for about an hour while police investigated. Authorities are still looking into what led up to the crash.