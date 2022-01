At least one person is dead after a crash on Jan. 15, 2022, in La Mesa. (OnScene.TV)

LA MESA (CNS) – At least one person died Saturday evening in a multi- vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa.

The crash happened on I-8 at Severin Drive around 7:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person’s gender and age was not immediately known. The person’s identity will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There was no immediate word on any other injuries.

