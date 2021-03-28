Driver killed when car hits signpost, bursts into flames

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — One person died Sunday night in a fiery crash on state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities said.

Around 8:30 p.m., a man was driving a 2017 Dodge Challenger westbound on SR-78, east of Twin Oaks Valley Road when he veered to the right and hit a metal signpost, California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Escobar said. The car then veered to the left, overturned and burst into flames.

The driver, who was trapped inside the car, died at the scene.

Two lanes were temporarily blocked on westbound SR-78 for an investigation.