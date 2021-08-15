Car hits tree off I-5 in deadly crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person died Sunday when a vehicle went off southbound Interstate 5 near the Las Flores Viewpoint and hit a tree, authorities said.

The collision happened at 8:51 a.m. when a speeding blue Subaru Outback that was being driven recklessly and was swerving went off I-5 into some trees, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

Officers said the Outback’s roof was ripped off in the crash and a body was seen on the ground next to the vehicle.

Several vehicles pulled off the freeway to the right shoulder just south of the viewpoint, the CHP said.

No further information was immediately available.

