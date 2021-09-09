Car fire spreads to brush along freeway in Scripps Ranch

A burnt-out car after flames spread from the vehicle to a hillside along Interstate 15 near state Route 52.

SAN DIEGO — A car fire spread to a hillside off the freeway in the Scripps Ranch area Thursday, leading authorities to close at least one lane of traffic.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 just past state Route 52, according to Caltrans. A California Highway Patrol log showed that callers told 911 a white sedan had caught fire on the righthand side and that flames then spread to brush on a nearby hillside.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said it had a firefighting helicopter headed to the blaze, which they said was about one acre in size by 12:50 p.m.

“No structures threatened at this point,” the department said on Twitter, adding that drivers should use caution traveling through the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

