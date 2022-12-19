LEMON GROVE, Calif. – Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.

The crash happened after 1 p.m. Monday at the Sabor Mexican Grill on 7123 Broadway Lane.

A FOX 5 photographer on scene spoke with officers on scene who said it was a simple mistake when the male driver was trying to park and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

There are no reports of injuries. It is unknown how much money it will cost to fix the restaurant.