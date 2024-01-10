SAN DIEGO — A vehicle crashed into a dog grooming business in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood on Wednesday, causing major damage to the front of the store.

The collision with the structure was reported to 9-1-1 just after 10:30 a.m. at Priscilla’s Dog Grooming at 8181 Mission Gorge Rd.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne, the vehicle, a Toyota sedan, was pulling up to one of the parking spots in front of the store when, for unknown reasons, it drove up the sidewalk and into the store’s front plate glass.

The store, which was open at the time of the crash, sustained significant damage. However, officials with SDFD’s Community Risk Reduction Division said that the building’s structural integrity remained intact.

One individual sustained moderate and non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported to the driver and other individuals at the store.

All dogs awaiting grooming inside were unharmed and accounted for by fire crews, Seneviratne said. The dogs’ kennels were moved so crews can back the car out of the store.

No additional information was immediately available about the crash or its cause. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs have been ruled out as a factor in the crash.