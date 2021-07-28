1 dead, another hurt after vehicle crashes into building in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. – One person died and another was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a vehicle careened off University Avenue into a commercial building in La Mesa, authorities said.

The crash was reported by La Mesa police about 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7300 University Avenue. Neither victim was publicly identified, but police believe the deceased victim was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Few details on the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

Eastbound lanes of University Avenue were closed at Yale Avenue while crews were on the scene.

Traffic collision 7300 University Avenue. Eastbound University is closed at Yale Avenue. Avoid the area. https://t.co/ZD5SEyrTWl — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) July 29, 2021

This story is developing.