NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A car veered off a rain-slick roadway and crashed down an embankment Friday morning in National City.

Related Content Storm brings heavy rain, mountain snow to San Diego County

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 805 transition to state Route 54. The white Toyota Corolla flipped onto its roof.

The driver was able to get out of the car himself and was not injured, according to OnScene TV.