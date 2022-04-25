FALLBROK, Calif. — A car crash into a power pole Monday caused a vehicle fire and hundreds to be without power in an area of North County, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:27 p.m. on Old Stage Road, between Fallbrook Street and East Aviation Street, in Fallbrook, where a car slammed into a power pole, resulting in the car to catch fire and damaging the power pole, according to California Highway Patrol.

As of 9:26 p.m., San Diego Gas & Electric reported just over 1,000 customers without power due to the collision.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were asking the public to avoid the area as lanes have shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

