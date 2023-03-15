SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday are evacuating residents near a crash that impacted a gas pipeline in the Mira Mesa area, officials said.

The collision occurred around 3:18 p.m. on Gold Coast Drive and Black Mountain Road when a car struck against a gas pipeline, according to the San Diego Police Department’s Watch Commander.

“This is a large diameter gas main break with a vehicle on top,” Mónica Muñoz with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

One person was taken to the hospital, where their status is unknown at this time, per first responders.

As of 4:30 p.m., 20 units in an apartment building near the crash were evacuated, Muñoz said. Numerous residences will be evacuated, with residents being allowed to go to Miramar College.

San Diego Gas & Electric is currently working on pinching the gas line, Muñoz said.

