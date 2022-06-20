SAN DIEGO — A car crash on Interstate 5 near the Coronado Bridge is causing traffic delays Monday in the Logan Heights neighborhood.

Around 4:45 p.m., SkyFOX was over the scene where a car could be seen flipped over on its side in the northbound lane of I-5.

It appears California Highway Patrol has closed down at least two lanes as authorities investigate the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

