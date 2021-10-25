Car collides with towed boat, injures 3 on I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – Three people were injured early Monday, two seriously, when their car collided with a boat that had fallen off a trailer on Interstate 5 near San Diego Bay, authorities reported.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, north of Palomar Street in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a 30-foot boat lying in the roadway near a damaged 2004 Mercedes-Benz E320 that had collided with it, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

The driver of the truck and trailer that was towing the vessel drove off following the incident, Matias said.

Paramedics took two people who had been riding in the sedan to UCSD Medical Center with major trauma. The driver, a 48-year-old Spring Valley man, was treated for less serious injuries.

The motorist who fled the scene of the accident remained unidentified and at large at midday.

