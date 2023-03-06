The damage after a solo-vehicle collision in Lemon Grove into several parked cars near a pre-k school. (OnScene.TV)

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A car crashed into several parked cars near a Lemon Grove pre-k school Monday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies and the Lemon Grove Fire Department responded to reports of a solo collision on Palm Street near the intersection with Palm Lane.

The driver of the car, a Honda sedan, was traveling westbound on Palm Street when they lost control for unknown reasons and collided with a large pick-up truck parked on the side of the road, pushing the vehicle into another parked in front of it.

The cars were parked near the Lemon Grove Early Childhood Development Center, but authorities say that the collision occurred outside normal drop-off hours and was past the edge of the school zone.

The Honda appeared to be totaled by the accident, with the airbags deploying upon impact according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

The driver remained on scene until they reported feeling minor pain to the responders. They were transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Neither of the parked cars were occupied, officials said.

Authorities have determined that driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision, nor was speed.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Lemon Grove Traffic Unit.