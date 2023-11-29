EL CAJON, Calif. — A Campo family is mourning the loss of 26-year-old Austin Spirz, a beloved son, father of three and boyfriend of 10 years.

“He’s awesome, he’s way better a man than I ever was, he’s a pillar, everybody loves him, he’s entertaining, he’s smart, everybody lives him, he’s perfect,” father Jason Spirz said.

Austin was riding his 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle around 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, when he was hit by 45-year-old Gary Baker, driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, who allegedly crossed over the solid double yellow lines and drove into the eastbound lanes of Sheridan Road in Campo.

California Highway Patrol said Baker left the scene after the crash, and Spirz died from his injuries at the scene.

According to the deputy district attorney, Baker had driven just a little bit away from the crash scene and stayed there “for some time.” As Spirz’s family members drove to the scene, many of them recalled passing Baker sitting in his jeep.

A few hours later, Baker’s girlfriend called police to file a crash report, and said that her boyfriend, Baker, had driven to the store and had crashed into “large rocks,” which damaged the car.

When CHP arrived at their residence to take the police report, they noticed a plastic piece of Spirz’s green motorcycle in his driveway and damage consistent with the crash.

Baker was taken into custody the next day and booked into San Diego County Jail.

“It’s never easy seeing people at their worst,” said Jared Grieshaber with CHP. “And then dealing with people who die at a crash.”

Judge Lilys McCoy arraigned Baker Wednesday on one felony charge of hit-and-run with death or permanent serious injury. He faces up to four years in prison.

Despite the deputy district attorney asking for an increased bail of $250,000, the judge allowed Baker to be released by his own recognizance, but it will be supervised, and he cannot be within 100 yards of the victim’s family.

“That’s not right, he already proved that he would run from the truth,” Spirz said.

This did not sit well with the victim’s family. More than a dozen family and friends were in the courtroom and many were audibly shocked when the judge said Baker would be released from custody.

Austin’s girlfriend and her brother spoke to the judge prior and pleaded to not let him be released.