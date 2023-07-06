OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man suspected of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 12-year-old boy has been identified as a Marine based at Camp Pendleton, military officials said.

Twenty-year-old Edward Minot Jr. is with the 1st Maintenance Battalion, the 1st Marine Logistics Group confirmed to FOX 5 on Thursday. The Mill Spring, North Carolina native was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter, police said Wednesday.

The deadly crash occurred Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Mission Avenue and Myers Street in Oceanside after authorities attempted to pull over a white Volkswagen GTI, police said. The driver sped away, prompting a high-speed pursuit before the suspect’s vehicle hit a Blue Nissan Altima traveling east on Surfrider Way, according to police.

The collision killed a 12-year-old boy in the Altima while other passengers, a 27-year-old and 6-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

“1st Marine Logistics Group commits itself to high standards for personal conduct, both on and off duty, and will continue to cooperate with the Oceanside Police Department while the incident is being investigated,” said Captain Charles “Chuck” Palmer with 1st Marine Logistics Group.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Oceanside Police Department

Traffic Collision Investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.