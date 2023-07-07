VISTA, Calif. — A Marine accused of driving drunk and causing a car crash that killed 12-year-old Santiago Gaspar in Oceanside will remain in jail on no bail.

The defendant Edward Minot Jr. had his first court appearance on Friday in Vista. Gaspar’s family attended the arraignment.

“La verdad…The truth is I feel very bad, very bad the loss of a child. Yes, I am alive, but I am dead, I am deeply dead inside,” said Gaspar’s mother Elva Maribel Sebastian Miguel.

Miguel cried heavily while speaking with FOX 5.

On July 4 around 11 p.m., Oceanside police said Camp Pendleton-based Marine, Minot Jr., drove drunk without his lights on. Police tried to pull him over, but the driver sped away.

Minot Jr. crashed into a car Santiago rode in, killing him on his way back from watching fireworks.

“My little cousin didn’t know. He was just happy, he had a great time, he just saw fireworks. Then all of a sudden it went blank for him” said Anderson Tomas, Santiago’s cousin.

“And did not need to die that night, he just wanted to see the fireworks the United States has. And even though we are not from this country, we love and admire this country and place that we live in, but this Marine killed him,” added Lidia Tomas, Santiago’s aunt.

Minot Jr. appeared virtually from his hospital bed and pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, one count of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence.

Minot Jr. is currently being held on no bail.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for Santiago’s funeral.

“My son had a future ahead, and this man that says he didn’t do it destroyed it and killed my son. He took away my little one. Please let the law work and create justice for him. Please, please,” Miguel said.