SAN DIEGO — A heavily-trafficked connector and off-ramp from northbound Interstate 5 will be closed on Wednesday by Caltrans, possibly impacting daytime travel to and from San Diego International Airport.

According to Caltrans, crews will be closing the connector from the northbound I-5 to both directions of State Route 163, as well as the off-ramp from the freeway at Hawthorn Street/San Diego International Airport.

The closure to the roadways will be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday for pavement inspection.

During the closure, Caltrans will have the following detours will be in place for motorists:

Northbound SR-163 to northbound I-5: Continue north on SR-163 to the westbound Interstate 8 to northbound I-5.

Continue north on SR-163 to the westbound Interstate 8 to northbound I-5. Southbound SR-163 to northbound I-5: From south SR-163, take the southbound I-5, exit at Imperial Avenue, turn left onto Imperial Avenue to northbound I-5.

From south SR-163, take the southbound I-5, exit at Imperial Avenue, turn left onto Imperial Avenue to northbound I-5. North I-5 to Hawthorn Street/San Diego International Airport: Continue to northbound I-5 and exit to India Street via the Sassafras Street off-ramp, turn left onto Sassafrass Street/India Street, left onto Pacific Highway and right onto West Laurel Street to North Harbor Drive following the signs to San Diego International Airport.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, motorists can visit Caltrans’ QuickMap. Drivers can also visit Caltrans on Twitter for up-to-date information.

Caltrans says the closure is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other construction considerations.