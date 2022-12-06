SAN DIEGO – A busy section of Interstate 8 freeway at Mission Bay will be shutdown from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. It’s because Caltrans crews are testing a new notification system focused on spotting wrong-way drivers.

It’s all part of an initiative to prevent head-on accidents at the Sunset Cliffs Boulevard off-ramp, a spot California Highway Patrol reports shows high instances of wrong-way driving activity.

While exiting off the off-ramp, you may not see the giant “wrong-way and do not enter signs,” red pavement reflectors and innovative tech. It can only be fully recognized if you’re heading in the wrong direction.

“This technology, it’s an advanced detection and notification system. There are different types of systems similar to this, but this one is really an in-house system that Caltrans is piloting. This is a pilot, something that we’re going to monitor for about a year…” explained Edwin Gojuangco, the District Division Chief with Caltrans.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, Caltrans began tests spearheading a yearlong pilot program, where crews will examine and test radar technology which should send them real-time alerts through sensors and cameras.

“For our community, anything we can do. We have a ‘vision zero’ goal to eliminate death, serious injuries that are happening on our facilities.” Edwin Gojuangco, the District Division Chief with Caltrans.

This included LED signs and speakers, there to catch the driver’s attention.

“The hope is that with this technology going forward we can prevent these tragedies from occurring. These things are happening in many cases because of impaired drivers,” said CHP Officer Jake Sanchez.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, half of wrong-way incidents is caused by a drunk driver. It’s a fact both CHP and Caltrans refuse to take lightly.

“Because Caltrans is working on developing this technology to prevent these tragedies from happening is going to help us remove these drunk drivers off the highway,” Sanchez said.

Following the overnight testing, the technology will be activated in the next few weeks for the yearlong testing period. For now, the sensors will only notify Caltrans along with the driver, not law enforcement. Caltrans, along with CHP, request that if you do come across someone driving in the wrong direction, report it to law enforcement immediately.