SAN DIEGO — Millions of dollars in state funds are headed to local San Diego governments to repair transportation infrastructure, the California Transportation Commission announced Friday.

The money is part of a $1.1 billion investment by the agency to fix infrastructure across the state, coming from funding through the congressional Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and a 2017 state senate bill known as the “Road Repair and Accountability Act.”

The bulk of the funds headed to the region, about $37.3 million, will be allocated to the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) for the region’s rail improvement program for the fifth phase of the region’s Rail Improvement Program to stabilize Del Mar Bluffs from erosion.

The bluffs have been a priority of infrastructure improvements in North County for several years, following a collapse in 2021. Further issues along the cliffs in recent years have created issues for transportation along the corridor, which is home to to the Amtrak Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo rail lines.

Other projects approved that will be receiving funding in San Diego County, according to the commission, include:

$1.7 million on State Route 67 near Lakeside and Eucalyptus Hills to rehabilitate culverts, upgrade lighting, enhance highway worker safety and upgrade facilities to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

$742,000 for the city of Encinitas to construct new sidewalks, curbs and curb ramps as part of the Santa Fe Drive Corridor Bike and Pedestrian Improvement project. The project will include pavement widening and installation of new bike lanes.

$40,000 to Encinitas for education and encouragement activities for students in the San Dieguito Union and Encinitas Union School Districts to promote bike safety.

$805,000 to fix the bridge rail, landscaping and electrical systems along the Interstate 805 in Chula Vista at the Palomar Street overcrossing, as well as place new pavement striping and markings.

$832,000 to National City for the Bike Wayfinding project to install signs and kiosks to guide people to community destinations in the city’s bicycle network.

$260,000 to National City for the Highland Avenue Inter-city Bike Connection Project on Highland Avenue from 20th Street to the State Route 54 eastbound ramps.

$1.33 million to construct and upgrade pedestrian facilities and curb ramps to meet ADA standards in the cities of Chula Vista, National City and San Diego, south of Main street and Auto Park Drive to Home Avenue.

“California and our federal partners are taking action now to create a safer, more resilient, and more equitable transportation future for all Californians,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a release on the project. “These visionary infrastructure investments are giving Caltrans the tools it needs to rebuild California.”