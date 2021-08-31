Bullets pierce 2 cars in shootings minutes apart on San Diego roadways

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating two shootings that took place minutes apart on major San Diego roadways.

California Highway Patrol said officers got word Tuesday at 2:14 a.m. about a shooting on I-805 northbound south of Imperial. Twelve minutes later, they were notified of a second shooting on SR-94 at College Grove.

Video from the scene showed a white SUV with bullet holes and shattered driver and front passenger windows. A window was also broken on a smaller, black SUV.

A CHP spokesperson said the victims in each shooting were taken to nearby hospitals for care. The spokesperson did not have information about the extent of their injuries.

“Nothing in the logs appear to indicate the victims recognized the suspect vehicle,” CHP said in an emailed update.

