SAN DIEGO — Several lanes on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton were closed Wednesday night due to a brush fire.

At 7 p.m., all lanes in each direction in the stretch of the freeway between Cristianitos and Basilone roads were closed.

By 9 p.m., all lanes had reopened, according to a California Highway Patrol official.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

33.420759 -117.577442