Brush fire shuts down freeway ramp near Old Town

Smoke rises from a fire on the ramp between Interstate 8 and Interstate 5 in Old Town. (Photo: SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO — Officials closed an Interstate 8 ramp near Old Town Thursday as firefighters tackled a brush fire burning near the freeway.

The brush fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. near the westbound I-8 ramp to southbound Interstate 5 at Rosecrans Street, forcing authorities to close the interchange.

SkyFOX video showed white smoke rising from the hillside as firefighters ran hose lines toward the brush from trucks parked on the ramp. By about 2:15 p.m., the blaze appeared under control, with little smoke still rising.

No buildings were threatened, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

