SAN DIEGO – The westbound lanes on a stretch of state Route 76 will shut down most of the day Wednesday for bridge maintenance, according to a Monday Caltrans press release.

The closure will be at SR-76 at the El Camino Real overcrossing from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Caltrans said.

The agency said there will be a detour at Douglas Drive. Drivers will turn left on Mission Avenue, and turn right at Fousset Road to the westbound SR-76 on-ramp.

Projects by Caltrans are always subject to change due to weather, traffic or other maintenance considerations.