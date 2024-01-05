EL CAJON, Calif. — The westbound Interstate 8 freeway between Main St. and Loren Drive in El Cajon will be undergoing road construction for 80 hours as repairs to a bridge from the 1960s is getting an overhaul.

The project started at 9 p.m. Friday and is expected to finish by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Caltrans says drivers should expect delays as they will be shutting down all lanes except for the fast lane overnight and just shutting down one lane throughout the daytime hours.

“It’s aged, it’s weathered with the changes in traffic loading. We started to see a few more cracks into the bridge,” said Everett Townsend from District 11 Caltrans.

CHP officers will be keeping a close eye on the construction, and they wanted remind drivers to pay attention when the workers are on the freeway.

“Slow down into these workstations, remember 55 is the max on these, you don’t have to hit it,” said Capt. Michael Vargas from the California Highway Patrol.