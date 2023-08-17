Inside of an ambulance for the hospital.

SAN DIEGO — An 8-year-old boy was injured Wednesday after being pinned up against a wall by a vehicle in Miramar, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 42-year-old woman was attempting to move her silver Honda Civic on the 7900 block of Arjons Drive around 7:38 p.m.

Authorities say she accidentally reversed the vehicle, inadvertently pinning the child against the curb and wall.

The 8-year-old boy sustained a fractured femur and abrasions. According SDPD, he was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating this matter. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.