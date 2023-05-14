An 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the Wooded Area neighborhood on Saturday, police said.

SAN DIEGO — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the Wooded Area neighborhood on Saturday in the midst of a toy sword fight, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when a 27-year-old man was driving his 2018 Ford Fusion south at 700 Catalina Blvd. and the boy stepped into the path of the vehicle from a dirt path along the west curb line, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say the vehicle struck the boy in the southbound traffic lane. The young pedestrian sustained a fractured pelvis, left tibia/fibula fracture, hematoma left side of head and multiple

abrasions, SDPD confirmed. He was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and police say a DUI was not a factor in this collision.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the matter. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.