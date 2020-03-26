Both drivers badly hurt in wrong-way highway crash

One of two wrecked vehicles after a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 8 that badly injured two people.

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – Two drivers suffered severe injuries in a head-on crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa, authorities said Thursday.

Dispatchers received multiple calls shortly after 11:55 p.m. Wednesday from people who reported seeing an SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-8 near the El Cajon/La Mesa city limits, said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

A few minutes later, more callers reported seeing a two-vehicle crash on I-8 just east of the 70th Street exit, Garrow said.

Investigators believe a 28-year-old San Diego man was driving the wrong way in a Ford Expedition SUV when he crashed head-on into a BMW 650i sedan driven by a 45-year-old San Diego man, the officer said.

The crash blocked all lanes of eastbound I-8, and paramedics took both drivers to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Garrow said.

Investigators believe the Ford driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash, he said.