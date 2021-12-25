Border Patrol pursuit in East County ends in deadly crash

EAST COUNTY, Calif. — A Border Patrol pursuit Saturday evening ended with the car they were chasing to veer off a roadway in East County, killing one and injuring three people, a fire official confirmed.

Authorities reported around 6:06 p.m. about a vehicle chase by Border Patrol, according to the California Highway Patrol scanner. Border Patrol says agents spotted a black sedan allegedly loading three people into the car while on Otay Mountain. When agents attempted to stop the car, the vehicle sped away down the mountain east of Otay Lakes Rd.

While trying to escape law enforcement, authorities say the driver lost control and went head-on into a tree that caused three of the four people in the car to be ejected. The driver, who was the only person using a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Kerry Thompson, Battalion Chief at Cal Fire/San Diego County, said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene while two others suffered major injuries and one is listed as a minor injury. The injured were transported to a local hospital.

Otay Lakes Road is closed in both directions as the investigation remains ongoing.