SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out Friday afternoon near Interstate 15 in Bonsall, prompting the closure of several roads in the area.

The fire started near southbound I-15 and Old Highway 395, North County Fire Protection said. Northbound I-15 lanes in the area were briefly closed.

The state Route 76 onramp for southbound I-15 is closed.

Old Highway 395 was also closed between state Route 76 and Lilac Road.

By 3:30 p.m., the fire had been stopped at between three and five acres, fire officials said, adding that there was no damage to any structures in the area.