Body found on freeway shuts down I-5 lane; traffic backed up for miles

SAN DIEGO — A person’s body was found on the freeway near La Jolla Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol said, and a lane was closed on a stretch of Interstate 5 during rush hour.

The person’s body was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 near La Jolla Parkway and state Route 52 just before 6 a.m., according to a CHP incident log. Callers told dispatchers that at least one car hit the body.

Officials shut down the far left lane and said the closure would slow traffic for two to three hours. SkyFOX flew overhead, showing the build-up had reached the Mission Bay area by 6:45 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the person who died was involved in a traffic accident or had been trying to walk on the freeway. There was no clear sign of a car crash from the helicopter.

A bio hazard team was tasked with cleaning up the freeway while traffic investigators tried to determine how the person died. Authorities did not immediately release identifying information about the victim.

