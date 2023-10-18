SAN DIEGO — A vegetation fire off Interstate 5 led to the discovery of a dead body Wednesday morning, the Highway California Patrol confirmed to FOX 5.

CHP says a call came in around 4:55 a.m. reporting a deceased individual was found in the area of the State Route 905 eastbound connector, near Beyer Boulevard.

The southbound I-5 ramp to eastbound SR-905 is blocked as an investigation takes place, said Caltrans. The Tacoyo Avenue off-ramp is also closed due to this investigation.

There’s no word yet on how long the ramps will be closed.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are no longer on the scene.

There is no further information at this time. CHP is handing the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.