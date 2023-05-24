A bike rider was injured after being struck by a motorcyclist in the Kearny Mesa, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 57-year-old man was riding an 18-speed road bike southbound at Viewridge Avenue and Balboa Avenue around 5:18 p.m. at the time of the collision.

The bicyclist was in a marked crosswalk facing a stale green traffic light when a 61-year-old man was riding a black 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound in the right-hand lane of 9400 Balboa Avenue, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was passing vehicles on the right shoulder, then approached Balboa Avenue and Viewridge Avenue while facing a red traffic light, SDPD explained.

As the bicyclist crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcyclist’s traffic light cycled green and police say he failed to recognize the bicyclist in the crosswalk, in turn, striking the bicyclist in a broadside collision.

The motorcyclist sustained abrasions to the left side of his body and chin, while the bicyclist sustained an open fracture to his left lower leg, a laceration to right eyebrow and multiple abrasions throughout his body, SDPD confirmed.

Authorities say a DUI was not suspected in this incident.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.