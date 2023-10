SAN DIEGO — The westbound State Route 905 connector ramp to the northbound Interstate 805 in San Ysidro is closed due to an overturned big rig.

The semi-trailer truck was seen on its side at an incline with water bottles strewed about downhill, FOX 5 confirmed at the scene. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The eastbound lanes on SR-905 appeared backed up around 8:20 a.m.

The cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.