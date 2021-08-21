Big rig jackknifes on wet freeway ramp, spilling fuel and blocking traffic

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – An 18-wheel semi-truck lost control and hydroplaned on a freeway ramp Saturday, spilling fuel after hitting the center divider, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday on the westbound Interstate 8 transition ramp to southbound state Route 125, according to CHP. It was a misty morning with short periods of drizzle, and an officer told OnScene.TV the driver appeared to lose control in part due to the slick roads.

The roadways were shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the fuel spill, but were beginning to be reopened at 10:06 a.m., the CHP said.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the semi-truck driver.

