Big rig hauling hay bales flips on side, shuts down I-15 near stadium

SAN DIEGO — A semi-truck hauling bales of hay flipped on its side on Interstate 15 late Tuesday morning, shutting down traffic through the area.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway near SDCCU Stadium and Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol. All five northbound lanes were closed in the immediate area, and officials expected the closure to last over an hour.

NB SR-15 at I-8, five lanes closed due to an overturned semi-truck. pic.twitter.com/osGudhB2HD — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 2, 2020

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to overturn in the first place, and officials did not initially confirm whether anyone was hurt.

Check traffic before you head through the area with our live map.

Check back for updates on this developing story.