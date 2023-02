A semi-truck caught fire in Fallbrook on Feb. 15, 2023. (North County Fire Protection District/Twitter)

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A semi truck caught fire on a highway in Fallbrook Wednesday, prompting lane closures in the area.

The truck fire was reported on southbound Interstate 15, north of state Route 76, North County Fire Protection District said in a tweet shortly after 11 a.m.

Two lanes were closed while fire crews work to mop up the area.

Fire officials told drivers to expect traffic delays and advised motorists to use alternate routes.