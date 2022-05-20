SAN DIEGO – A semi-truck driver was rescued from the vehicle’s cab Friday morning after a solo crash near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Enrico Fermi Drive across from state Route 11, according to California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear what led the driver to go off the road on the righthand side, striking a light post in the process.

The result trapped the driver in the cab for more than an hour as his feet were stuck under the dashboard.

“His foot was trapped underneath the dash so they had to lift the dash to get him out,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief John Clays said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not known, Clays said. His name was not released by authorities.

No further information on the crash was shared.

