SAN DIEGO — With thousands expected to be in attendance for the much-anticipated Big Bay Boom, traffic will be impacted in the San Diego area.

Those going to the spectacular light show should plan ahead for parking and public transportation.

Parking

The Port of San Diego compiled a list of parking spots near the Big Bay Boom to check out:

Coronado Ferry Landing (1201 First Street)

Rate: $40 per vehicle

Kettner Street/ Cedar St. Garage (715 W Cedar St.)

Rate: $20 per vehicle — must exit lot by midnight

Spanish Landing Parks

Rate: Free metered Parking, four hours maximum on July 4 — park closes at 10:30 p.m.

Navy Pier Parking Lot (910 N Harbor Drive)

Rates: Midway patrons $10 until 5 p.m. while public parking is $20 after 4 p.m.

B Street Pier Parking Lot (1140 N Harbor Dr.)

Rate: $40 per vehicle — must exit lot by midnight

Parking near the County Administration Center (Ash Street)

Rate: $20 per vehicle at public parking garage under Waterfront Park — must exit lot by midnight

San Diego Convention Center (111 W. Harbor Dr.)

Rate: $35 per vehicle at garage where you enter from the west side from the Marriott Hotel driveway

San Diego Bayfront Garage next to the Hilton Hotel Parking Garage

Rate $35 per vehicle

Seaport Village/The Headquarters (849 W. Harbor Dr.)

Rate: $40 per vehicle starting at 2 p.m.

Port of San Diego and City of San Diego metered and pay station parking

Rate: Free metered parking — posted time limits at all Port meters and pay stations will be enforced on the holiday. Off-site parking time limits will be enforced until 8 p.m. at the Embarcadero, 6 p.m. on Shelter Island and 10:30 p.m. at Spanish Landing.



Marriott Springhill Suites/Residence Inn Bayfront (900 Bayfront Court)

Rate: $35 per vehicle

Intercontinental Hotel Garage (901 Bayfront Court)

(900 Bayfront Court) Rate: $35 per vehicle Intercontinental Hotel Garage (901 Bayfront Court)

Rate: $35 per vehicle

For more parking locations, click here.

Public Transportation

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System

MTS riders on the trolley will be able to use the Friends Ride Free promotion on July 4, meaning a friend may ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes. Youth also ride free with a Youth PRONTO card/account.

Parking is also free at park-and-ride lots near the following stations with firework viewing locations:

County Center / Little Italy

Santa Fe Depot

America Plaza

Seaport Village

Convention Center

Gaslamp Quarter

Coaster — North County Transit District

If you are coming from Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Sorrento Valley or Old Town, the Coaster drops you off a few blocks from the Embarcadero.

Amtrak

The Pacific Surfliner stops at the Santa Fe Depot train station, located a few blocks from the Embarcadero.