SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 79-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday in a collision while riding his bicycle in San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Deputies responded to a reported call of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of San Marcos Boulevard and Via Vera Cruz.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bicyclist had been hit by a 23-year-old driver, Sgt. Charles Morreale said in a news release. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

The bicyclist suffered severe head and leg injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center, the department said. His injuries were considered to be potentially life-threatening.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the collision, according to Morreale.

Anyone with information or possible dashcam footage of the incident was asked to contact Deputy Jerry Dana at 760-510-5259, or e-mail Jerry.Dana@sdsheriff.org. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.