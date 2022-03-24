SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A bicyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash with an ice cream truck near a North County intersection, authorities said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a 63-year-old man driving a Ford ice cream truck struck a 26-year-old man on a bicycle as he was turning onto West Mission Road from Pico Avenue in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured. Neither was publicly identified.

Witnesses told deputies the truck was turning with a green light and the bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was moving southwest across an intersection against a red light.

The department said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the deadly crash.

No arrests have been made, but the crash remains under investigation by the department’s San Marcos Traffic Division.