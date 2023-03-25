SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Del Mar Heights Friday night, San Diego police said.

Shortly before midnight, a 43-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the westbound number two lane of 2200 Via De La Valle, when a 62-year-old man driving a Ford MPV also in the westbound lanes collided with the bicyclist.

The 43-year-old suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to SDPD. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Neither the driver nor the bicyclist have been identified by law enforcement at this time.

It is currently unknown what caused the collision at this time, and the case is currently under investigation by the SDPD Traffic Division.

Authorities encourage anyone with information on the incident to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.