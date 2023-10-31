SAN DIEGO — A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Point Loma Monday night, San Diego police said in a release.

Around 10 p.m., the bicyclist, described as a 41-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on West Point Loma Boulevard in the No. 2 lane when a Lexus, also in the lane, hit her in the 4300 block of the road.

The bicyclist sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

She was reportedly wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision and had no bicycle lights on, according to SDPD. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a contributing factor to the incident.

SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the division at 858-495-7800 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.