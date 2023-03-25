A bicyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Carlsbad, police said.

CARLSBAD, Calif — A bicyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Carlsbad on Friday, authorities said.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, officers responded to the 6100 block of Aviara Parkway around 1:50 p.m. and found an injured 77-year-old man in the roadway with a bicycle.

The Carlsbad Fire Department arrived on scene and provided medical care to the bicyclist and then transported him to a local trauma hospital. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

A short time later, police located the person they suspect was driving the vehicle involved in the incident. Lawrence Perez, 34, was arrested in the 1300 block of Laurel Tree Lane after authorities say he displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication.

The police department said initial evidence and witness statements indicated that Perez was allegedly at fault after running into the bicyclist from behind, in turn, ejecting the rider.

Perez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of driving under the Influence and hit and run.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Accident Investigator Officer Adam Bentley by calling (442) 339-5559 or emailing adam.bentley@carlsbadca.gov.