Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – Police Friday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in Oceanside.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about 11:30 p.m. Thursday from people reporting a bicyclist laying in the eastbound lane of Oceanside Boulevard near Interstate 5, Oceanside police Sgt. David Paul said.

One caller reported the bicyclist had suffered major head trauma and was not moving or breathing, Paul said.

The bicyclist, a man whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle fleeing eastbound on Oceanside Boulevard under I-5, Paul said.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call OPD Accident Investigator Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.