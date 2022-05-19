SAN DIEGO – A bicyclist was seriously hurt Wednesday when she was hit by a driver making a turn off a San Diego highway, police said.

The woman, 57, was traveling eastbound and crossing 13000 Camino Del Sur in the Torrey Highlands neighborhood via the south crosswalk, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. She was hit by an 80-year-old driver in a Volvo XC90 SUV as he was exiting state Route 56 and then turning right onto Camino Del Sur.

Officers were called to respond to the crash, which happened in the crosswalk, at 5:25 p.m., Buttle said.

The bicyclist suffered a fractured pelvis and an L5 back fracture. Those injuries are not considered by police to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Further details about the crash were not disclosed. It remains under investigation.