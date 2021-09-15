Bicyclist dies in Mission Valley East crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man riding a bike was hit by a car and died in Mission Valley East, police said Wednesday.

The 42-year-old man was traveling on a bicycle down Camino Del Rio South when he was struck by a 25-year-old woman driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra on Tuesday night, Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department reported.

Buttle said the woman hit the rider with the front, left corner of the car. The man died at the scene.

Buttle said there was no suspected DUI, and that the woman was uninjured in the accident.

No other information was released.

