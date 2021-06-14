Average San Diego County gas price drops slightly

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one tenth of a cent Monday to $4.216, the eighth consecutive day it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.

The average price is two-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, 7.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.197 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen 98.9 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 87 increases in 94 days from Feb. 9-May 13 totaling 66.4 cents.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.