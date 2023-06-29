SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Officials are seeking public help to locate a hit-and-run driver who left a motorcyclist seriously injured, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 15 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and W San Marcos Boulevard, Deputy James Clone said in a news release.

A motorcyclist was traveling westbound on W San Marcos Boulevard when the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the side of the truck.

According to investigators, the truck left the scene and did not attempt to render aid to the motorcyclist, who was found with serious injuries and taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s department and San Diego County Crime Stoppers released surveillance images of the truck, pictured above. The vehicle was described as a 1995-2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with an extended cab and damage to the passenger side door.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at 760-510-5047.